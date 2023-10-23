MP Assembly polls: Do not make mistake of 2018 of believing in Cong promises, Union minister tells voters

Seoni/ Mandla, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday urged the people of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to not fall for the "false promises" of the Congress and instead believe in the Bharatiya Janata Party which he claimed acts on its word.

Patel has been fielded by the ruling party from Narsinghpur seat in the state, where Assembly polls will take place on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

"For a long time, the Congress has resorted to the politics of false promises and deceit. We don't indulge in such acts. We do what we say for the welfare of all sections of society," Patel said while campaigning for colleague Vijay Uike who is pitted against Congress' sitting MLA Yogendra Singh from Lakhnadon (ST) seat in Seoni district.

Alluding to the defeat of the BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls, he said, "Last time, a mistake was made. We lost due to the Congress' promise of farm loan waiver. Did that happen in 15 months (when the Kamal Nath government was in power between December 2018 and March 2020)?" In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly, while the BJP lost power after 15 years with a tally of 109 seats. The Kamal Nath government fell in March 2020 after some MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as CM for the fourth time.

"No scheme of ours is aimed at luring voters. It is for the benefit and upliftment of all sections of society," Patel claimed.

Addressing a rally for colleague Vijay Anand Maravi from Bichhiya (ST) seat in Mandla district, the Union minister said each vote counts and will decide the fate of coming generations.

Maravi is pitted against Congress' sitting MLA Narayan Singh Patta.

"Last time, the Congress candidate made promises but none of them were fulfilled. The Congress has a habit of lying and making false promises. Do not fall in their trap," Patel urged voters. PTI CORS LAL BNM BNM