MP assembly polls: Union minister Kulaste trailing; Prahlad Singh Patel, Tomar leading

Bhopal: Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was trailing behind his nearest Congress rival Chansingh Barkade by 8,989 from Niwas seat in Madhya Pradesh after fourth round of counting, as per the Election Commission.

Another Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was ahead of his nearest Congress rival Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 4,145 votes in Narsinghpur after second round of counting.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also leading over BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 3,085 votes in Dimni after third round of counting.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra was trailing by 2,243 votes against Congress' Rajendra Bharti in Datia after second round of counting, as per the EC.