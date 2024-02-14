MP Assembly session ends

Bhopal, Feb 14 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Wednesday adjourned sine die ahead of schedule.

Advertisment

The session had started with Governor Mangu Bhai Patel's customary address on February 7.

The House passed an interim budget and a number of bills besides a thanksgiving motion on the governor's address over one week.

The session was to end on February 19 with three more sittings left, but as there was no other business left, parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijaywargiya moved a proposal to adjourn the house sine die.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar accepted the proposal and made an announcement accordingly.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other MLAs expressed gratitude towards the chair and other members for the smooth conduct of the session. PTI MAS KRK