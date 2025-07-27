MP assembly session from Monday; Cong lines up several issues to corner govt

Bhopal, July 27 (PTI) The Congress will try to put the Madhya Pradesh government on mat on issues ranging from corruption to displacement of tribals during the monsoon session of the assembly beginning Monday, opposition leader Umang Singhar said.

Singhar chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Sunday to finalise the party's strategy for the session.

"The meeting discussed the BJP government's failures and unkept promises," a Congress leader told PTI.

The Congress will raise the displacement of tribals from land and rights of Dalits, "scams" in recruitment exams, farmers' distress, women's safety, unemployment, drug abuse, and fertiliser shortage in the House. The party will also demand restoring the 27 per cent OBC reservation by lifting the 13 per cent cap, he added.

Singhar told legislators that corruption peaked under the BJP government. The list of scams is growing, but instead of taking action, the government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, filing false cases and diverting people's attention from issues concerning them, a party statement said.

Congress Working Committee member Kamleshwar Patel, Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare and senior legislators attended the meeting. PTI LAL NSK