MP assembly session to begin on Mon; Budget to be presented on Feb 18

Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday and continue till March 6, an official said.

It will begin with the customary address of Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, while the Budget for 2026-27 will presented on February 18, he added.

Since the issuance of the session notification, the assembly secretariat has received notices for of 3,478 questions, comprising 1,750 starred and 1,728 unstarred questions, the official said.

Of these, 236 are for calling attention, 10 for adjournment motions, 41 for private resolutions, and 83 for zero hour, he said.

This will be ninth session of the 16th legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar met Governor Patel at Raj Bhawan to brief him about the beginning of the Budget Session. Tomar later reviewed preparations for the session with officials, including assembly principal secretary Arvind Sharma.

On the eve of the session, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar flagged the state's debt burden under BJP rule.

"The state government's borrowing of Rs 5,000 crore for the second time in a week, just before the Budget Session, is a very serious matter. Borrowing Rs 67,300 crore and borrowing 36 times so far in the current fiscal raises serious questions about the state's financial situation," Singhar said in a statement.

A recently released RBI report also reveals the state's true economic picture, he added.

"Madhya Pradesh alone accounts for approximately 5 per cent of the country's total debt. This situation is worrying and demands a reconsideration of the government's financial direction. The Mohan Yadav government should clarify what is the concrete financial roadmap for this massive borrowing," the Congress leader said.

Madhya Pradesh needs a strong, accountable and visionary economic policy, not a mountain of debt, Singhar asserted.