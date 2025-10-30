MP assembly winter session from December 1-5; Oppn demands extension

Bhopal, Oct 30 (PTI) The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held from December 1 to 5, an official said on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, however, said the time allotted was insufficient to adequately discuss pressing public issues and demanded that the tenure of the session be extended.

The legislative assembly's principal secretary, Arvind Sharma, said there will be four sittings of the House during the session, in which important government work will be transacted.

LoP Singhar, however, written a letter on Wednesday night to Governor Mangubhai Patel, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding an extension of the session.

The state faces many important issues, but a comprehensive debate on these topics will not be possible within the limited timeframe, he claimed.

Singhar demanded that in keeping with democratic traditions, the session's duration be extended so that both the Opposition and ruling parties have the opportunity to discuss issues of public interest in detail.