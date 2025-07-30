MP assembly witnesses exchange in Sanskrit between MLA, minister

Bhopal, Jul 30 (PTI) A unique scene was witnessed in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly on Wednesday when a BJP MLA asked a question in Sanskrit, and a minister replied in the same language.

Jabalpur North MLA Abhilash Pandey asked, through a calling attention motion, what steps the government was taking to preserve and promote India's ancient language.

He read out the question in Sanskrit.

As School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh started replying in Sanskrit, members thumped the tables to express their appreciation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken several steps in this regard, including the establishment of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institute, four model residential schools of Sanskrit and teaching the language in 271 schools, he said.

Referring to the New Education Policy, MLA Pandey said English and Hindi are being promoted, but no effort is being made to promote Sanskrit commercially.

The government should take steps to promote Sanskrit as a spoken language, he said, and asked whether the government is planning to celebrate a Sanskrit Day or Sanskrit Week.

The minister replied that the government plans to set up institutes of Sanskrit, Vedic education and yoga in every district. As many as 3,500 children who enrolled in model residential schools were given scholarships in 2024-25, he added.

Former minister and senior BJP member Gopal Bhargava urged the government to provide financial assistance to institutions promoting Sanskrit education. He himself runs a Sanskrit college but has not received any financial assistance in the last 22 years, he said. PTI MAS KRK