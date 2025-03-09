MP assembly's budget session to begin on Monday; Cong to hold protest over farmers' issues

Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday amid calls for protest by the Congress over issues related to farmers.

The budget session will begin with the governor's address at 11 AM on Monday.

The two-week session, which will conclude on March 24, will have nine sittings, an official of the assembly secretariat said.

Talking to reporters in Indore on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the budget will be a milestone for future development.

He said a roadmap for development has been created as all government departments have worked according to people's wishes.

The opposition Congress is likely to raise matters related to farmers, unemployment and crime against women, among others, during the state assembly's budget session.

The Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, also hinted that the Congress would raise the issue of disproportionate assets amassed by former MP Transport Department constable, which the Lokayukta police and other agencies recently unearthed.

Former MLA and AICC secretary Kunal Choudhary said the state Congress will hold a protest on farmers' woes on Monday.

He said that contrary to the BJP government's claim, the cost of farming has increased, and earnings have reduced.

Choudhary claimed that though Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is from Madhya Pradesh, the state records the highest number of farmer suicides.

Congress leaders have also alleged that farmers were not given MSPs as promised by the BJP during the elections.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, in a post on X, said the chief minister and other ministers had made assurances in response to more than 2,500 questions related to 10 departments in the state assembly over the years, and they are yet to be fulfilled.

Patwari accused the BJP government of lying in the state assembly. PTI ADU ARU