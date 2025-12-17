MP assembly's day-long special session held; exhibition showcases state's history

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly held a special session on Wednesday to commemorate 69 years since its inaugural sitting.

An exhibition in the House showcased the glorious history of the state and the assembly.

Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated the exhibition before the session commenced. Assembly Speaker Tomar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, along with several other leaders, were present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956, and the first session of the assembly was convened on December 17 that year.

As the House convened for the one-day special session on Wednesday, members paid tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil, former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, and Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader and former MP, who died recently.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar spoke about their contributions to society.

The House also paid tribute to four personnel of a bomb disposal squad who were killed in a road accident in Sagar recently.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar also paid tribute to the deceased leaders and police personnel.

Following this, a two-minute silence was observed in honour of the deceased, and the House proceedings were then adjourned for five minutes. PTI MAS GK