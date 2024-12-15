MP assembly’s Winter Session from Monday; Cong to protest over farmers’ woes, crimes against women

Bhopal, Dec 5 (PTI) The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday, with the opposition Congress announcing that it would hold protests to highlight farmers’ plight and crimes against women in the state.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said they will also “gherao” the state assembly in Bhopal at 11 am on Monday.

The five-day session is scheduled till December 20, said State Assembly Principal Secretary AP Singh on Sunday.

He said the state assembly secretariat has received the information about 1,766 questions, including 888 starred questions from MLAs, 178 calling attention motions and one adjournment motion. This is the fourth session of the current assembly, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar inspected the arrangements for the session at the legislature premises in Bhopal.

Congress said it would raise “fertiliser shortage, increasing crimes against women, unemployment and farmers’ issues” during the Winter Session.

Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar told PTI that the present BJP government has failed during its one-year rule in MP.

“The BJP failed to provide fertilisers to farmers. It promised 2 lakh jobs to youths but failed. The government said it would provide Rs 3,000 per month under the ‘Ladli Behna’ programme (for women) but failed. The BJP promised minimum support price of Rs 3,100 and Rs 2,700 for wheat and paddy, respectively, but failed,” he said.

Singhar said the Mohan Yadav government is being run by taking loans.

“We are fighting from the streets to the assembly on such issues,” he said.

State Congress chief Patwari said they will gherao the state assembly on Monday to protest against the BJP, which he said has failed to fulfil its poll promises.

He said there is economic anarchy in MP and the country and it can be solved only through a caste-based census, something the Congress has been demanding at various levels.

The Congress has mobilised party workers from across the state for Monday’s protest, he said. PTI ADU NR