MP: Authorities announce camps to resolve power bill issues after MLA warns of self-immolation

Rajgarh (MP), Mar 2 (PTI) The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district announced holding camps to resolve people's issues regarding electricity bills after a BJP MLA threatened to immolate himself over the alleged apathetic attitude of authorities about discrepancies in billing.

Advertisment

Speaking at a programme in the Pilukhedi industrial area on Friday, Mohan Sharma, BJP MLA from the Narsinghgarh assembly constituency, warned officials of a government-run power company.

"I don't want to take the law into my hands. I am aware that IPC section 353 will be imposed if there is a dispute with any officer. I don't want that. But I have a weapon, I know how to use that weapon, and if I am forced to self-immolate and fast unto death, I will do so," Sharma told the gathering.

Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code deals with the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing his duty.

Advertisment

Sharma alleged discrepancies in bills the power company (Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited) sent to some farmers and claimed he had met officials, but the situation remained unchanged.

The legislator announced he would go on an indefinite hunger strike against the power company from March 5.

Following the MLA’s statement, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Narsinghgarh Anshuman Raj said camps will be organised to resolve people's problems related to power bills, and the district collector will also be present for the same. PTI COR ADU ARU