MP bags 11 awards for implementation of govt schemes under SPARK excellence programme

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has won 11 awards in various categories under the "Steps towards Excellence" programme of the Systematic Progressive Analytical Realtime Ranking (SPARK) for implementation of government schemes and innovation and best practices, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has congratulated officials from the state urban development and housing department and said the state would achieve similar laurels with consistent and coordinated efforts, the official said.

Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Neeraj Mandloi received the award from Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu in New Delhi on Thursday, he said.

Madhya Pradesh received 11 awards under the "Steps towards Excellence" programme, of which four were for performance in the entire country, and seven were given to seven local bodies in different categories, the official said.

The state has secured first place in two 'Best Performing State' categories for implementation of the Prime Minister SVANidhi, a micro-credit scheme for urban street vendors that provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh bagged the top position in two categories for the Day National Urban Livelihood Mission scheme, he said.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya also congratulated officials.

Urban bodies of Ujjain, Khargone, Sarani, Jabalpur, Sidhi, Mandsaur and Itarsi districts have also received awards in various categories, the official added. PTI MAS ARU