MP: Bajrang Dal worker killed during religious procession in Indore, two held

Indore, Jan 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist died after being stabbed in his throat on Thursday morning following an altercation over jostling during a religious procession in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Advertisment

Two of the eight accused have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

According to police, thousands of people took part in the religious procession taken out this morning.

"The victim, Shubham Raghuvanshi, was stabbed in his throat in Mhow Naka area of Indore city following an argument over jostling during a religious procession of Ranjit Hanuman temple having thousands of devotees," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told PTI.

Advertisment

"The deceased was a Bajrang Dal activist. He bled profusely and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Eight accused have been identified and two of them, Yash Godha and Yuvraj Yadav, in their 20s, were arrested," the additional DCP said.

The blood stained clothes of the accused and the knife, which was snatched by them from a person during another dispute amid the procession, were recovered, he said.

Some time before the two were arrested, Bajrang Dal activists held a protest in from the police commissionerate seeking immediate action in the case.

They called off the protest after police commissioner Makrand Deuskar assured of appropriate action. PTI HWP LAL NP BNM BNM