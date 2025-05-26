MP becoming 'rape capital', CM Yadav failed to maintain law and order: Congress

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) In the wake of the rape and death of a 45-year-old tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, the Congress on Monday alleged that the state was turning into the country's "rape capital" and said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had failed to handle the responsibility of law and order as the home minister.

Adivasi Congress president Vikrant Bhuria also said that a fast track court should be set up for the case so that the guilty can be given the harshest punishment.

A 45-year-old tribal woman died of grievous injuries after being raped by two men in Khandwa district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the two accused in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday under the limits of the Roshni police outpost in Khalwa tehsil, about 90 km off the district headquarters, an official said.

Khandwa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said prima facie, it appears that the woman was severely assaulted and she bled to death.

The Congress leader told reporters here that the administration was maintaining silence on the gruesome incident in Khandwa.

Bhuria questioned whether the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has gone completely out of control and should such incidents happen when the chief minister himself is the home minister.

He claimed that rape incidents have increased by 18 per cent since Yadav became the chief minister and this figure has reached 26 per cent in the case of crimes against tribal women.

"The BJP government of the state has no control over the liquor mafia and criminals. Madhya Pradesh is becoming the 'rape capital' and 'alcohol capital'," Bhuria alleged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on May 31. Look at the irony that in the state where the most crimes against women are happening, rapes are taking place, a 'Maha Mahila Sammelan' is being organized for women," he said.

Bhuria said Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has after this incident "formed a three-member team, which will investigate this matter thoroughly".

"We will fight this issue with all our might," he added. PTI ASK AS AS