National

MP Biplab Deb meets Gadkari over upkeep of Assam-Agartala National Highway

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Agartala, Apr 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday assured that the Centre will take necessary steps for the upkeep and maintenance of the Assam-Agartala National Highway (NH-8), MP Biplab Kumar Deb said.

NH-8 is considered the lifeline of Tripura, connecting the state with the rest of the country.

"Today, I met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed four issues related to road connectivity in Tripura. I requested the Union Minister to expedite upkeep and maintenance work on the NH-8 from Churaibari to Panitilla in North Tripura district", he said in a Facebook post.

Deb said he also took up three more road projects with the Union Minister seeking his intervention.

"I urged the Union Minister to formally declare the 148-km stretch from Kamalpur to Santirbazar via Ambassa and Gandacherra as a national highway. Besides, I requested him to upgrade the road from Fulkumari to Amarpur to national highway status and to expedite the four-laning work from Ranirbazar to the Agartala Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT)," he added.

Deb said the Union Minister assured him that he will take appropriate steps considering the importance of these issues. PTI PS MNB