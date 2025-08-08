MP Biplab Deb thanks railway minister for new Kanchanjunga Express stops in South Tripura

Agartala, Aug 8 (PTI) West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday thanked Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw for introducing stoppages of Kanchanjunga Express at Julaibari and Belonia in South Tripura district.

The express train connects Tripura's southernmost border subdivision Sabroom with Sealdah in Kolkata.

"I thanked Railways Minister Ashwani Vaisnaw for introducing two stoppages of Kanchanjunga Express at Julaibari and Belonia on an experimental basis. Students, traders, elderly persons and people will benefit from this decision", he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, the former chief minister had urged the Union minister to consider the introduction of these stoppages in the interest of passengers from Sabroom who need to board the express train to reach Kolkata. PTI PS MNB