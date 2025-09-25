MP Biplab Kumar Deb appointed BJP's 'saha prabhari' for 2026 Bengal assembly polls

Agartala, Sep 25 (PTI) Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as BJP's 'saha prabhari' (deputy in-charge) for next year's West Bengal assembly polls, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The former CM will be the deputy of Pradesh Prabhari (state in-charge) Bhupendra Yadav, the Union Minister of Forests and Climate Change.

"BJP national president JP Nadda is pleased to appoint Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav as pradesh prabhari and MP Biplab Kumar Deb as saha prabhari for the Assembly elections in West Bengal," party's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

Earlier, Deb had worked as the party's 'saha prabhari' for Haryana polls. PTI PS MNB