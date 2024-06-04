MP: BJP ahead in all 29 LS seats; Scindia, Shivraj maintain lead, Digvijaya and Nakul Nath trail

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday.

Prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), VD Sharma (Khajuraho), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh).

In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is leading by a margin of 7,40,528 votes, while NOTA has got 1,45,837 votes so far.

The Congress, which is out of the race, had backed NOTA on this seat after its official candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination at the last moment.

In Vidisha, BJP candidate Shivraj Singh is leading by 4,26,732 votes over his nearest rival.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was trailing in Rajgarh, where Rodmal Nagar was leading over him by a margin of 42,981 votes, as per the latest official figures.

In Chhindwara, Congress's sitting MP Nakul Nath was trailing, while the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over him by 56,025 votes.

Former union minister and Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria is trailing by 1,54,104 votes in Ratlam.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia is leading by 3,62,126 votes in Guna, while in Mandla, his colleague Faggan Singh Kulaste is leading by 60,603 votes.

In Khajuraho, state BJP president VD Sharma is leading by a margin of 3,23,015 votes. PTI MAS ADU ARU