MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma wins Khajuraho by 5.4 lakh votes

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Tuesday won the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 5,41,229 votes.

While the Congress has not fielded its candidate from Khajuraho as part of an INDIA alliance understanding, the Samajwadi Party's Meera Yadav's nomination was rejected on the grounds of technicality by the returning officer.

Sharma bagged 7,72,774 votes against the Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate, Kamlesh Kumar, who polled 2,31,545 votes.

The BJP leader has won a second consecutive term from Khajuraho. He won his maiden election from the historically important seat in 2019. PTI MAS ADU ARU