MP BJP chief's finger gets stuck in car door; discharged after preliminary medical treatment

Betul, Sep 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal's finger was caught in a car door on Saturday during his visit to Aathner in Betul district, following which party workers rushed him to a hospital.

Khandelwal experienced dizziness due to pain from the finger injury, said Dr Devendra Chadhokar, who conducted the initial examination.

He was discharged some time later, Chadhokar added.

Block Medical Officer Dr Sachin Ahatkar said a health department team also reached the hospital for examination.

Khandelwal later took part in the rally organised here and also visited the Amba Devi and Ram temples.

He later left for Indore to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme scheduled in nearby Dhar on September 17, party leaders said. PTI COR LAL BNM