MP BJP files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' country, PM

Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday sought registration of a First Information Report against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for `insulting' the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign soil. The BJP's move came against the backdrop of Congress' protests against objectionable statements made by NDA leaders about Gandhi, and registration of FIRs against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP MP Anil Bonde.

A delegation led by state BJP chief V D Sharma handed over the complaint to additional deputy commissioner of police Shailendra Singh of the Bhopal crime branch.

Minister Vishwas Sarang was also part of the delegation.

"We have accepted the complaint. We are examining it and discussing what action needs to be taken," a police officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Sharma told reporters that BJP workers submitted similar complaints against Rahul Gandhi at many other places in the state.

"He is insulting Bharat and hurling abuse at its prime minister," said the MP from Khajuraho. PTI LAL KRK