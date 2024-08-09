MP: BJP govt harassing Cong functionaries, getting false cases filed, alleges Digvijaya

Bhind, Aug 9 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday alleged false cases were being registered against his party functionaries at the behest of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Lahar town here in protest against the alleged excesses, Singh said the BJP must realise it cannot be in power for ever.

"The administration must also not forget the BJP will not be in power forever. Under pressure from the government, the administration is troubling and harassing Congress workers and leaders. When the anger of the people against the government intensifies, it will teach them a lesson," the former chief minister said.

"A government of crime, corruption and karz (loan) is running in the state. It is taking action against innocent persons and shielding the real culprits. The legally built house of senior Congress leader Govind Singh is being targeted by the administration but that of the illegal house of a BJP MLA is being spared," alleged Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari.

Addressing the rally, former Leaders of Opposition Ajay Singh and Govind Singh claimed collectors and superintendents of police were acting like "BJP agents".

Former Union minister Arun Yadav and ex-minister Jaivardhan Singh also addressed the rally.

Later, Congressmen led by Patwari and others went to the collector's office to submit a memorandum. They also filed a complaint against the collector at the local police station seeking registering of FIR on these issues. PTI COR MAS BNM