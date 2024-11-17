MP BJP govt has transferred 282 IAS officers since coming to power: Cong's Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) The Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh had transferred 282 IAS officers in the last 10 months, which was leading to "administrative anarchy", Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari said on Sunday.

He said the BJP government was running a "transfer industry" in the state.

"An atmosphere of administrative anarchy is prevailing in the state due to the immaturity of the chief minister Mohan Yadav. A mafia is controlling the transfers in the state. In 10 months, Yadav has transferred 282, or 74 per cent, of the state's 285 Indian Administrative Service officers," Patwari alleged.

"Transfer lists are issued late at night. On March 14, a total of 37 IAS officers were shifted at 2am. On August 4, four IAS and two IPS officers were transferred at 12 midnight. On August 10, eight district collectors and superintendents of police (SP) in seven districts were transferred at 1am. At 12:45am on August 20, nine senior IAS officers were transferred," he claimed.

The state secretariat has become a place for the brokers and bureaucrats were living under the fear of transfers, Patwari said.

A total of 68 transfers orders of IAS officers have been issued by the Yadav government, which came to power on December 13 last year, he said.

Hitting back, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrwal said under the Congress regime, one officer was transferred four times on an average.

"The Congress government transferred the official on a daily basis. The BJP government has taken all steps, including transferring officials, for good governance and to ensure the delivery of services," Agrawal said. PTI ADU BNM