MP BJP holds meet to scrutinise candidates for bypolls in two assembly seats

Bhopal, Oct 14 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's election committee held a meeting here on Monday to scrutinise candidates for the two seats assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where by-elections are slated to be held.
The Budhni seat in Sehore and Vijaypur in Sheopur district fell vacant after former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat resigned.
Chouhan is the Union Agriculture Minister, while Rawat joined the saffron party after resigning as a legislator and was made the state forest and environment minister.
Talking to PTI, a senior BJP leader said the panel cleared Rawat's name for the Vijaypur seat and okayed the names of former MP Ramakant Bhargava, Raghunath Singh Bhati, Ravi Malviya, and former CM Chouhan's son Kartikeya for the Budhni seat.
"The names have almost been finalised and will be sent to the party's central election committee, which will decide on them," he said.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president VD Sharma, the party's state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma, deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and BJP parliamentary board member Satyanarayan Jatia attended the meeting.
Senior Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel, among others, were also present. PTI LAL ARU