MP BJP holds tractor rally to welcome govt scheme for farmers; accuses Cong of spreading confusion

Indore, Oct 7 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Tuesday organised a tractor rally to welcome 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana', a scheme introduced for soybean-producing farmers in Madhya Pradesh, and accused the Congress of spreading confusion among the farming community about it.

Hundreds of farmers participated in the rally, which began from the Dussehra ground in the city to Lalbagh Palace.

During the rally, Union minister Savitri Thakur said the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana introduced by the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was beneficial for soybean farmers.

She alleged that Congress was misleading the state's farmers about the scheme.

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya hit out at Congress president Jitu Patwari, saying he was openly lying about the scheme.

"We will not allow any soybean-producing farmer in the state to suffer losses. That is why we have introduced the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana. Why is this causing problems for Patwari?" he said.

Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar and Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani also attended the rally.

The state government introduced the scheme after heavy rains damaged the soybean crop in many areas of the state during the monsoon season.

If traders purchase soybean from farmers in the mandis (markets) at prices lower than the centrally declared Minimum Support Price (MSP), the difference between the two prices will be paid to the farmers from the state government treasury under this scheme to compensate for their losses.

The Congress has called this scheme "ineffective" and "misleading", and has demanded that the government purchase soybean directly from farmers at the MSP.

The central government has fixed the MSP for soybean at Rs 5,328 per quintal for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26. This is Rs 436 per quintal more than the MSP of soybean of Rs 4,892 per quintal in the previous marketing season. PTI HWP MAS NP