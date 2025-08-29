MP BJP issues stern warning to MLA Kushwaha after his spat with Bhind collector

Bhopal, Aug 29 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Friday issued a stern warning to its MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha following his altercation with Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava during a stir on shortage of fertilisers.

The incident took place on August 27, with a video of the spat going viral on social media.

Kushwaha was summoned to the party office here during the day and issued a stern warning, a BJP spokesperson said.

"Kushwaha met state president and MLA Hemant Khandelwal, the state in-charge Mahendra Singh and the state's organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma. Taking serious note, he has been told his behavior is against the party line. Such behavior will not be accepted in future," he said.

On August 27, Kushwaha, along with several protesters, assembled outside Bhind Collector Srivastava's official residence seeking redressal to the fertiliser issue.

As the demonstrators grew impatient and raised slogans, the collector arrived at the spot and directed security personnel to close the gate, leading to a heated exchange between him and Kushwaha.

The video clip shows Kushwaha trying to push open the gate and asking the collector to listen to the problems of the farmers.

At this point, Srivastava purportedly pointed a finger at the MLA and asked him to stay in his 'aukaat' (limits). The MLA responded by attempting to punch the collector, saying "you don't know me".

"I will not allow the theft of sand to continue," the collector said, prompting the MLA to dub him "the biggest thief".

Amid the heated exchange, security personnel struggled to keep the two away from each other. PTI MAS BNM