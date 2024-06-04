MP: BJP leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats, Congress in 1; Scindia ahead in Guna

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in 11 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress in one, as per early trends of vote counting underway on Tuesday for 29 constituencies in the state.

BJP candidates Jyotiradiya Scindia (Guna), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Vishnu Dutt Sharma (Khajuraho), Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan (Ratlam), Gajendra Singh Patel (Khargone), Gyaneshwar Patil (Khandwa) and Durga Das Uikey (Betul-ST) were ahead of their nearest rivals.

In the Mandla seat, Congress' Omkar Singh Markam was leading in the early trends. PTI MAS GK