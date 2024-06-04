MP: BJP leads in all 29 LS seats; Scindia and Shivraj ahead, Digvijaya and Nakul Nath trailing

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday.

Prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh).

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was trailing in Rajgarh where Rodmal Nagar was leading over him by a margin of 10,890 votes, as per latest official figures.

In Chhindwara, Congress sitting MP Nakul Nath was trailing. BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over him by 3,806 votes. PTI MAS GK