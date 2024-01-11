MP: BJP meeting held in Sehore for LS polls; top leaders, including CM, attend

Sehore, Jan 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting on Thursday in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh to discuss the strategy to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

General elections will be held in the first half of this year.

The meeting, held in a hotel here, was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party joint general secretary Shiv Prakash, state unit chief VD Sharma, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP got 28 seats, with Chhindwara, a bastion of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, being won by his son Nakul Nath.

In the meeting, it was decided to depute a state minister for each of the LS constituencies and to aim at a vote share of 51 per cent, up from the 48 per cent it garnered in the Assembly polls held on November 17, a party functionary said.

It was also decided to take the Ram Temple campaign to the doorsteps of the citizens and to ensure the idol consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22 is a grand success, he said.

A suggestion to declare a holiday on January 22 was also discussed, the functionary said.

In the Assembly polls held in November, results of which were declared on December 3, the BJP won 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress could manage just 66 wins. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM