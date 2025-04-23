MP BJP minority cell condemns Pahalgam terror attack; burns effigy of Pakistan, terrorism

Bhopal, Apr 23 (PTI) Muslim community members, including those belonging to the BJP's minority cell, on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Pakistan and terrorism in the Madhya Pradesh capital to protest the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which at least 26 tourists were killed.

The effigy was burnt on the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board office premises here.

The protesters were led by MP Waqf Board president Sanwar Patel, who is also the state BJP spokesman, and, state BJP's minority cell president M Ejaj Khan.

After burning the effigy on the board's premises, a delegation also submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding eradication of terrorism.

Patel said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, which houses several places of worship of the Hindu community.

Muslims in Kashmir have also always supported Hindus in visiting these Hindu religious places, he said.

"I, along with the Muslim community of Madhya Pradesh, condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on Hindus in Pahalgam," he said.

The Muslim community strongly condemns terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which claimed responsibility for the attack and Pakistan which supported such an act, he said.

"We demand immediate and strict punishment for the culprits and also strict action against Pakistan which is providing shelter to these terrorists," he said. PTI ADU NP