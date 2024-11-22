MP BJP MLA detained for second time in 4 days while trying to barge into disputed Mauganj site

Rewa, Nov 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pradeep Patel was detained after he and his supporters tried to make their way to a disputed site near a temple in Devra village in Mauganj district, an official said on Friday.

The dispute is centred around a tract of land near the temple on which members of two communities have laid claim, the official said.

"The ruling party MLA was detained near the Devra overbridge on Thursday night for flouting law and order norms and has been confined in a guesthouse in Naigarhi," Collector Ajay Shrivastava told PTI.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are in place in the area since November 19, when Patel, MLA from Mauganj, was detained for the first time.

Patel and his supporters had tried to remove an encroachment at the disputed site, which sparked communal tension and led to stone pelting, leaving five persons injured, as per officials. PTI COR LAL BNM