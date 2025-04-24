MP: BJP MLA marches into police station alleging SHO wants to arrest him

Mauganj (MP), Apr 24 (PTI) BJP MLA Pradeep Patel on Thursday afternoon walked into Naigarhi police station in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj insisting that he be arrested, an official said.

Patel claimed Naigarhi police station house officer (SHO) Jagdish Thakur had threatened to arrest him, the official said.

"A sub divisional officer of police is investigating the accusation made by the MLA against the police officer. Further action will be as per the probe report," Mauganj Superintendent of Police Dileep Kumar Soni told reporters.

The BJP MLA submitted an application to the SHO and sat down on a chair inside the station along with his supporters.

"I have come to know that you intend to arrest me. Please inform me under which charges you are planning this arrest," Patel's application stated.

"Recently a journalist was brought to the Mauganj Collectorate for questioning. During that time, the police told me I would be next. Therefore, I decided to come here to get arrested. I have submitted my application. I just hope they don't drag me out like they did with the journalists. I will not leave until this matter is resolved," the MLA told reporters. PTI COR LAL BNM