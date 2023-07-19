MP: BJP MLA to hold referendum to decide on contesting upcoming assembly polls

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Katni district in Madhya Pradesh has announced that he will contest the upcoming state assembly polls if 51 per cent people from his constituency vote for him in the referendum to be held by him.

Advertisment

Legislator Sanjay Pathak, who represents the Vijayraghavgarh assembly segment in Katni, made this announcement during a function on Tuesday.

Addressing the function at Paraswara village in his constituency, he said that he will not contest the next assembly polls even if he gets a single vote below the 50 per cent mark.

Pathak, who figures among the richest MLAs of Madhya Pradesh, said that he will hold this referendum next month.

Advertisment

"Printed slips will be distributed to the people of my constituency with the option given to them to select the choice between contest polls or not. I will contest only if more than 50 percent people of my constituency will say yes for contesting the polls," he said.

The BJP MLA said that this will be a secret ballot and boxes will be opened in front of the public.

After the referendum, he will decide on contesting the polls, he said. PTI ADU MAS NP