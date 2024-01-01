MP: BJP MLA's son detained in attempt to murder case

Gwalior, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have detained son of a BJP MLA in an attempt to murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, an official said on Monday.

According to police, Dinesh Lodhi, son of MLA Pritam Lodhi, allegedly tried to mow down a man with his SUV when he was standing outside his house with his children on December 31 night.

Pritam Lodhi, a resident of Jalalpur area, was recently elected as MLA from the Pichhore constituency in Shivpuri district on a BJP ticket.

"Complainant Ravindra Yadav stated that accused Dinesh Lodhi tried to run a speeding SUV over him when he was standing outside his house with his children.

"The complainant said Lodhi wanted to kill him but he saved himself by quickly going inside his house. The accused even tried to enter through the gate of the house with this vehicle. Yadav's son sustained injuries," Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma told reporters when queried if a case was registered in connection with the MLA's son.

The SUV has been seized and the accused was detained for interrogation, he said, adding that police are checking CCTV footage.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder), he added.

MLA Pritam Lodhi cannot be reached for his reaction as his mobile phone was switched off. PTI COR ADU NSK