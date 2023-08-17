MP: BJP nominee expresses confidence of winning Rau seat

Indore, Aug 17 (PTI) Madhu Verma, named by the ruling BJP as its candidate from Rau assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday claimed that he would win by more than one lakh votes in the year-end elections.

Advertisment

The BJP earlier in the day declared its first list of 39 candidates for the coming assembly elections. The Rau seat is currently represented by Congress MLA and former state minister Jitu Patwari.

Verma had lost to Patwari in 2018 by a margin of 5,703 votes.

“I am grateful to the BJP for reposing faith in me again,” an elated Verma told reporters.

Last time he had only 13 days to prepare while the Congress came up with false promises like farm loan waiver and dole to unemployed young people, he said when asked about his defeat in 2018.

The welfare schemes of the current BJP government, like the Ladli Behna Yojana, will help him this time, Verma said. PTI HWP LAL KRK