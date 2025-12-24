MP: BJP notice to its female functionary for 'undignified language' against visually-impaired woman

Jabalpur, Dec 24 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has issued a show-cause notice to the party's female functionary in Jabalpur city for allegedly using "undignified language" against a visually-impaired woman during an altercation with her over the issue of religious conversion.

The notice issued by BJP's Jabalpur city unit president Ratnesh Sonkar to Anju Bhargava, who is the vice-president of the party's city unit, on Tuesday, seeks an explanation from her within seven days.

The notice said that as per the videos that were available on social media platforms, it was found that Bhargava used undignified words during an argument with a visually-impaired woman and such a behaviour and act are not expected from a responsible office-bearer.

On December 20, a programme was organised on the occasion of Christmas in a church complex located in Gorakhpur area of Jabalpur, in which visually-impaired persons were invited. Some Hindu organisations protested at the venue alleging forced religious conversions.

A heated argument broke out between Bhargava and a blind woman present there, a video of which is being widely circulated on social media.

In the video, Bhargava can be heard arguing and using indecent words against the woman.

Several Congress leaders shared the video on social media to target the BJP and demand action against Bhargava. PTI COR MAS NP