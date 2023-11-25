MP: BJP office-bearer held for outraging modesty of teen girl in Satna

Satna, Nov 25 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearer was arrested on Saturday in Satna in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly assaulting and outraging the modesty of a minor girl, a police official said.

The official identified the accused as Kalyan Singh, who is the BJP's mandal president of Sohawal, which is part of Raigaon Assembly constituency in the district.

"As per the complaint, the accused gave a lift to the 17-year-old victim in his SUV after promising her father he would drop her till college," said Civil Line police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parihar.

"Inside the vehicle, Singh allegedly indulged in obscene acts. The teen girl raised an alarm and escaped after the vehicle came to a halt. On reaching college, she narrated her ordeal to family members following which they approached police," he said.

Singh was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Parihar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Satna district president Satish Sharma said Singh, who is the party's Sohawal mandal president, has been expelled from the party after the incident came to light. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM