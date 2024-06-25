MP BJP president Sharma wants Sainik School in his LS constituency Khajuraho

Bhopal, Jun 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Tuesday urged the Centre to open a Sainik School in his Lok Sabha constituency Khajuraho for the benefit of students looking for a career in the armed forces.

Sharma made the request during his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, according to a statement issued here.

Singh assured to consider the demand for opening a Sainik School in Khajuraho, said the statement by the newly-elected Lok Sabha MP.

Such an educational institute will benefit students of the region which already has a pilot training centre, he said.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has only one Sainik School which is located in Rewa district.

Sainik Schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Kerala) and other training schools for officers.

These English medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are run by the Sainik Schools Society, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence. PTI MAS RSY