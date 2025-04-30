MP BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja passes away

Indore, Apr 30 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Part's Madhya Pradesh unit spokesman Narendra Saluja died on Wednesday in Indore, a party functionary said.

He was 52.

The party functionary said Saluja's health suddenly deteriorated, following which he was rushed to a private hospital near his house, but his life could not be saved.

He said Saluja probably suffered a heart attack.

A day earlier, Saluja had attended a wedding ceremony in Sehore near Bhopal and returned to his residence in Indore on Wednesday.

Saluja is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Senior leaders of BJP, including state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath paid tribute to Saluja.

Saluja started his political career with Congress but switched sides to the BJP in 2022 when the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was crossing Madhya Pradesh. PTI HWP ADU NSK