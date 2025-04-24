MP BJP takes out 'mashaal' procession to protest Pahalgam attack

Bhopal, Apr 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Thursday held a 'mashaal' (torch) procession in Bhopal to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

State BJP chief and Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma and the party's state organisation general secretary Hitanand took part in the protest, in which participants marched from Nanke Petrol Pump in New Market to Roshanpura Square, where two-minute silence was observed for the victims.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the final nail will hammered into the coffin of terrorism. The cowardly attack by terrorists on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam is an attack on the soul of India. The country will not tolerate this and it stands firmly behind the prime minister's leadership on the issue," Sharma said.

"The PM has decided that now the time has come to end terrorism. He has clearly said the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam is an attack on the soul of India and its sovereignty. Such people who support terrorism will be identified and they will be held accountable. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also visited Pahalgam," Sharma added.

Kashmir is heaven on earth and terrorism will be not tolerated at any cost, the MP BJP chief said, adding the people of Bhopal have expressed support for the prime minister through the 'mashaal' procession.

State Vishwas Sarang, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani as well as Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai took part in the torchlight procession. PTI MAS BNM