MP: BJP to spread awareness about 'one nation one election' among people

Indore, Jan 20 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party has formed a special unit to spread awareness about the "one nation one election" concept in Madhya Pradesh, sources said on Monday.

The BJP has named High Court judge Rohit Arya (retired) as the convenor of this unit, while Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava is a co-convener.

The BJP is planning to organise discussions and lectures across Madhya Pradesh to raise awareness on holding simultaneous polls, sources said.

"Holding simultaneous elections in the country is one of the most important issues of national interest. Synchronised polls will also boost development. We will try to convey this to people," Bhargava told PTI.

Bhargava had served as the additional advocate general of the Indore bench of the High Court before entering electoral politics in 2022. He joined the BJP three months after he retired as a High Court judge in 2024.

Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha last December. PTI HWP ADU NSK