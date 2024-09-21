MP: BJP worker accused of sexually assaulting minor

Tikamgarh (MP), Sep 21 (PTI) Police has registered a case against a BJP worker, recently appointed as a local representative by Union minister Virendra Kumar, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district.

Ashish Tiwari, the accused, was absconding after the First Information Report was registered, said a police official on Saturday.

Union minister and local MP Virendra Kumar had on September 10 named Tiwari as his `sansad pratinidhi' (local MP's representative) for a government school.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rahul Katre said Tiwari allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on August 19.

After she told her mother about the incident on Friday, a month after the alleged assault, a complaint was filed and an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

Tiwari was untraceable and search was on for him, the official added.

District BJP spokesperson Prafull Dwivedi said Tiwari was a district working committee member and organization secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He also confirmed that Union minister Kumar recently appointed him as a local representative.

Senior leaders have been informed about the development but no action has been taken yet, Dwivedi said.

Earlier this month, BJP leader and former state minister Manvendra Singh had accused Union minister Kumar of appointing people with criminal background as his representatives in the constituency.

BJP MLA Lalita Yadav had endorsed Singh, and alleged that these persons were Congress' agents.

The Union minister had, however, dismissed the allegations, saying they stemmed from frustration. PTI COR ADU KRK