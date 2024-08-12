MP BJP working committee member arrested after he 'misbehaves' with CM Yadav's OSD

Bhopal, Aug 12 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh BJP working committee member has been arrested after he allegedly created a ruckus and misbehaved with the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a party function here, a police officer said on Monday.

Hirendra Bahadur Singh, according to complainant Naib Tehsildar Nimesh Pandey, hurled abuses, created rumpus and misbehaved with his boss, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Lokesh Sharma, at the BJP function organised at the institute on Saturday, he said.

Besides heading the state government-run institute, Sharma is also the OSD to CM at the secretariat, a close aide of Yadav confirmed to PTI.

"We served Singh a notice after registering a case and summoned him to the police station on Sunday where we arrested him," the police officer said.

Singh has been charged with abusing, threatening and trying to obstruct a government officer in discharging his duty, Kamla Nagar police station inspector Nirupa Pandey said.

Singh was produced before the Assistant Commissioner of Police's court which sent him to judicial custody the previous day.

The state BJP working committee member was upset over some issue relating to his daughter's job at a facility (run by the MP government), the police said.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh and one of the reasons for the clean sweep was said to be excellent co-ordination between the party organisation and the state government. PTI LAL MAS RSY