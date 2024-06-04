MP: BJP's Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan defeats ex-Union minister Kantilal Bhuria in Ratlam

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan defeated Congress leader and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria by 2,07,232 votes in Ratlam-Jhabua (ST) Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

This is for the first time that a woman has won from the seat.

Anita, wife of Madhya Pradesh forest minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, received 7,95,863 votes while Bhuria, who had won from Ratlam five times in the past, got 5,88,631 votes.

In 2019, the BJP's Guman Singh Damor had won from the seat.