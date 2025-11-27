MP: BLO returning from SIR work seriously injured in road accident

Raisen (MP), Nov 26 (PTI) A booth level officer (BLO) returning home after completing SIR-related work in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district has been seriously injured in a road accident and is battling for his life in a hospital, a police official said on Wednesday.

This incident comes amid a series of deaths and illnesses among BLOs during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state.

According to officials, six BLOs have died in the state in the last 10 days, while several employees are hospitalised.

In all these cases, family members have alleged that the situation arose due to heavy workload and stress, while the election department maintains that the deaths were due to neglected illnesses and accidents.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pratibha Sharma said BLO Tikaram Chaudhary was injured in a road accident near the Ratanpur dargah on Tuesday night.

On receiving information, Naib Tehsildar Shailesh Singh went to the spot and got him admitted to the district hospital.

Sharma said Chaudhary works in the Sanchi Assembly constituency, 24 km from the Raisen district headquarters.

She said the BLO's condition is critical and he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). PTI COR BNS MAS RC