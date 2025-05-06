MP board results 2025: Pragya Jaiswal tops Class 10 exam by securing 100% marks

Bhopal: As many as 76.22 per cent of students have passed the class 10 examination and 74.48 per cent cleared the class 12 examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE), the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Pragya Jaiswal stood first in the state in the high school or Class 10 examination by securing 100 percent marks, while Priyal Dwivedi topped the higher secondary or Class 12 exam with 492 out of 500 marks in science-mathematics group.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the results from his office at his residence.

The percentage of passing students broke the record of the last 15 years, Yadav said in a post on X.

The students who failed should not be disheartened, the chief minister said, noting that as per the New Education Policy 2020, failed students will be given a chance to appear for the exam again. Also, those who want to improve their score can appear for the exam again, he said.

Of the 212 students in the merit list of the high school examination, 144 are girls. In the merit list of 159 students of the higher secondary examination, 89 are girls, the CM noted.