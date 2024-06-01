MP: Boat capsizes in river; six 'unresponsive', 4 rescued

Sheopur (MP), Jun 1 (PTI) A boat with 11 persons on board capsized in the Seep river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday and rescuers pulled out six people from the water who were "unresponsive", an official said.

Four others have been rescued while a search is on for a missing person, he said.

The incident occurred in Manpur area, about 40 km from the Sheopur district headquarters, at around 4:45 pm.

Some local people said that strong wind was blowing at the time of the incident.

"At least 11 people were on the board in the boat when it sank. Four persons were rescued, while six others are unresponsive and have been rushed to a hospital. A search is on for another person," Sheopur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI over the phone.

We can't comment on their condition. Doctors will take a call, he added. PTI LAL NSK