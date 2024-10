Chhatarpur (MP), Oct 22 (PTI) A bomb threat to a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city turned out to be a hoax on Tuesday, police said.

City Superintendent of Police Aman Mishra said a letter warning of a bomb in the mosque was found by those who arrived for namaz around 1 PM.

Police searched the area but no suspicious thing was found on the premises, he said. PTI COR ADU KRK