MP: Boy dies in Indore hospital, kin try to set up funeral pyre on premises alleging medical negligence

Indore, Aug 25 (PTI) Irate kin of a 16-year-old boy tried to set up his funeral pyre in a government hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after alleging that he died due to a wrong injection.

Piyush Kashyap alias Prem died on Thursday after he was operated in the ear at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari told PTI.

"His family members alleged the Class 11 standard student died due to a wrong injection being administered to him. The cause of death is not clear and the deceased's kin have not given us his medical papers," he said.

Eyewitnesses said Kashyap's kin tried to set up a pyre with wood and cow dung cakes on the MYH premises, but the police managed to pacify them.

His last rites were later held in the crematorium here, they said.

Meanwhile, the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department of MYH issued a press statement saying Kashyap's ear surgery was successful and that there was no negligence in his treatment.

Tiwari said a probe is underway in Kashyap's death. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM