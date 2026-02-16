MP budget session begins amid ruckus over guv’s address; adjourned for the day

Bhopal, Feb 16 (PTI) The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly got off to a turbulent start on Monday as the House was adjourned soon after Opposition Congress MLAs raised objections during Governor Mangubhai Patel’s address.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar stood up and objected when the governor mentioned the state government's resolve to provide clean water to people, referring to the water contamination deaths in Indore.

Other Congress members joined him, and a ruckus erupted.

The governor, however, continued his address as the Opposition members kept shouting and the treasury benches thumped their tables when he read out the government's achievements and resolves.

When the House reassembled after giving a send-off to Patel, Speaker Narendra Tomar said the remaining address of the governor, which he had not presented, would be considered as read.

He then adjourned the proceedings for Tuesday.

The state budget for 2026-27 will be presented on February 18, and the session will conclude on March 6.

The government, in its 'death audit’ report to the MP High Court, has stated that 16 people have died in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore due to the outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in December 2025. PTI LAL ARU